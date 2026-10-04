Tamil Nadu Highway engineers’ body seeks revocation of suspension of two engineers

The association said the mere erection of a signboard by a contractor within an engineer’s jurisdiction could not, by itself, establish misconduct or personal responsibility on the part of the engineer. It called for the records relating to the contractor’s instructions, execution, inspection, approval, measurement and certification to be examined before responsibility was fixed.

The association said the work had been executed through the National Highways Wing under CRIF funding and that the contractor had previous experience in National Highway and NHAI works. It said this raised the possibility that the contractor had independently adopted a multilingual sign layout based on its previous experience, which it said should be verified from the official records.

It also said the additional lettering could be removed or rectified without causing structural damage to the road or permanently affecting road safety. The association argued that the nature and gravity of the alleged lapse should therefore be assessed objectively and proportionately.