TN Highways Dept responds to viral road sign with Hindi lettering

A post on X from the government's Information Integrity Desk (IID) clarified that the road, identified as NH-744A, is not under the control of the State Highways Department. The NH-744A link road, connecting the Madurai-Dindigul (NH-44) and Madurai-Tiruchy (NH-38) national highways, is under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

It also said Hindi information boards are not used on roads under its control, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The clarification followed the image showing a signboard on the road with place names, including Vadipatti, Madurai and Alagar Kovil, written in Tamil, Hindi and English.