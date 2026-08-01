Tamil Nadu government earmarks Rs 11 crore for new CMO works, sets 3-month deadline

CHENNAI: The State government has earmarked Rs 11 crore for the construction works of the new Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on the 10th floor of Namakkal Kavignar Maligai (NKM) at the Fort St George campus.
However, the selection of contractors for the project is yet to be finalised, according to officials of the Public Works Department (PWD).
The proposed CMO will house the Chief Minister's office, the offices of the Chief Minister's secretaries, meeting rooms, waiting areas, and a dining facility, similar to the existing setup in the Fort St George main building.
Officials said the Chief Minister's Office has directed that the work be completed within three months, although the Public Department had initially estimated that six months would be required to execute the project.
"The government has immediately sanctioned Rs 11 crore for establishing the new Chief Minister's Office. Preliminary work has already begun, including cleaning on the 10th floor, for which around Rs 7.5 lakh has been allocated," a PWD official said.
The official added that the government is in the process of identifying eligible contractors for the project. Some contractors are reportedly reluctant to undertake the work because of the tight deadline fixed by the Chief Minister's Office. Officials, however, expressed confidence that the contract would be finalised and work would commence next week.
Meanwhile, the PWD has also been carrying out renovation works in ministers' chambers at the Secretariat. According to officials, each minister's office is being renovated at an estimated cost of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. Recently, renovation of the office of the Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments was completed at a cost of Rs 15.93 lakh.
The proposed relocation of the CMO to the nearly 50-year-old Namakkal Kavignar Maligai is part of the government's plan to reorganise office space within the Secretariat complex.