Tamil Nadu government earmarks Rs 11 crore for new CMO works, sets 3-month deadline

However, the selection of contractors for the project is yet to be finalised, according to officials of the Public Works Department (PWD).

The proposed CMO will house the Chief Minister's office, the offices of the Chief Minister's secretaries, meeting rooms, waiting areas, and a dining facility, similar to the existing setup in the Fort St George main building.

Officials said the Chief Minister's Office has directed that the work be completed within three months, although the Public Department had initially estimated that six months would be required to execute the project.