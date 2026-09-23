Tamil Nadu government advises vulnerable groups to wear masks amid rise in dengue cases

As many as 301 fresh dengue cases were reported in a single day, taking the number of cases reported so far this year to 17,649. Nine people have died of the infection, according to the department.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, in coordination with municipal authorities, has intensified field-level measures to prevent dengue and other fever-related illnesses. Field workers are conducting door-to-door inspections to identify and eliminate potential mosquito-breeding sources, with greater focus on areas reporting a higher incidence of cases.