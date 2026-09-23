Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government advises vulnerable groups to wear masks amid rise in dengue cases

As many as 301 fresh dengue cases were reported in a single day, taking the number of cases reported so far this year to 17,649. Nine people have died of the infection, according to the department
TN governement advises people to wear masks amid rise in dengue cases
TN governement advises people to wear masks amid rise in dengue cases(L) Pixabay
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CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department has advised people with fever, pregnant women, senior citizens, those with low immunity and children suffering from fever to wear masks as a precaution amid a rise in dengue cases across the State.

As many as 301 fresh dengue cases were reported in a single day, taking the number of cases reported so far this year to 17,649. Nine people have died of the infection, according to the department.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, in coordination with municipal authorities, has intensified field-level measures to prevent dengue and other fever-related illnesses. Field workers are conducting door-to-door inspections to identify and eliminate potential mosquito-breeding sources, with greater focus on areas reporting a higher incidence of cases.

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While wearing masks is not mandatory, the department has recommended their use as a precaution by vulnerable groups and people suffering from fever. The advisory is also intended to reduce the risk of transmission of respiratory infections among people with fever and other symptoms.

The department has advised parents not to send children to school if they develop fever or other symptoms, as a precaution against the spread of infections.

TN governement advises people to wear masks amid rise in dengue cases
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The authorities have also urged residents to ensure that water does not stagnate in and around their homes, as stagnant water can serve as a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

People who develop fever, cough or other symptoms have been advised to seek medical attention promptly and undergo appropriate medical evaluation.

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