Dengue wave in Tamil Nadu: 253 cases in single day

Tamil Nadu has recorded 17,083 dengue cases this year until September 19.

The daily count has risen sharply in recent days, from 61 on September 14 to 133 on September 15 and 283 on September 16. It stood at 244 on September 17, before rising to 253 on September 18.

Nine dengue-related deaths have been reported this year.

As part of the preparedness, dedicated fever wards have been established in government hospitals, with special arrangements being made in Chennai. The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital has prepared a 28-bed dengue ward 20 beds for men and eight for women.