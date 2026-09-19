Dengue wave in Tamil Nadu: 253 cases in single day

CHENNAI: With the State recording 253 fresh dengue cases on a single day on Friday (September 18) and the number of cases rising on a daily basis, the State government has intensified vector-control measures and directed government hospitals to ramp up dedicated fever wards and treatment facilities.
Tamil Nadu has recorded 17,083 dengue cases this year until September 19.
The daily count has risen sharply in recent days, from 61 on September 14 to 133 on September 15 and 283 on September 16. It stood at 244 on September 17, before rising to 253 on September 18.
Nine dengue-related deaths have been reported this year.
As part of the preparedness, dedicated fever wards have been established in government hospitals, with special arrangements being made in Chennai. The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital has prepared a 28-bed dengue ward 20 beds for men and eight for women.
Nine dengue patients are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. A 10-bed dengue ward has been established at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.
Health minister KG Arunraj said the department has intensified preventive measures in areas reporting higher number of cases.
"Whenever dengue cases are detected, field inspections and mosquito-control measures are taken up immediately. More than 25,000 mosquito-control workers have been deployed across the State for door-to-door surveillance for mosquito-breeding sources," he said.
He said district collectors have been instructed to intensify preventive measures, while fever cases reported at government and private hospitals were being monitored daily.
Thousands of people have been screened so far at special fever camps across the State.
The government has also strengthened dengue treatment protocols and provided training to doctors and other healthcare personnel on managing dengue cases.
Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Salem, Tiruvannamalai and Krishnagiri are among the districts reporting higher numbers of cases.
With changing weather conditions favouring Aedes mosquito breeding, fogging and other vector-control steps are undertaken across the State.