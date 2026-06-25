Tamil Nadu gears up for six-seat bypolls; TVK alliance chemistry, friendless DMK, struggling AIADMK on test

For the election department, this is a matter of logistics, one that the officials are quite familiar with. But for the political parties here, including the ruling TVK, principal opposition DMK, the AIADMK, and the smaller parties that are in alliance with the major outfits, the bypolls are a retest of politics and, more importantly, a chance to examine the coalition chemistry and arithmetic.

TVK allies need to show strength

First off, the TVK: Going by Tamil Nadu’s bypoll history, the ruling party is always the frontrunner. It also helps that the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led government’s honeymoon period is yet to get over. The real test, hence, will be for the alliance partners – the Congress, VCK, and IUML. While their political and ideological heft is widely acknowledged, this will be a chance to test their electoral value within the new alliance. For this, they have to show that the candidates fielded by the ruling front garner more votes than what the TVK got while contesting on its own in the general election.