Tamil Nadu: Fulfil diesel subsidy promise, fishermen urge CM Vijay

The Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, during his election campaign, promised the fishermen 3,500 litres of subsidised diesel per month, and he has yet to make an official announcement.

"The present provision of 1,900 litres per month was made several decades back, and the time has changed, and the engines with high horsepower are being used at present. The current subsidy is inadequate, and it cannot even help for a week,” A Thajudeen, General Secretary, Tamil Nadu Meenavar Peravai.