Tamil Nadu: Fulfil diesel subsidy promise, fishermen urge CM Vijay

CHENNAI: The increasing price hike for fuel has forced fishers across the region to remind the State government to fulfil the poll promise of providing a subsidy of 3,500 litre diesel per month, as the present subsidy of 1,900 litres per month is inadequate.
The Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, during his election campaign, promised the fishermen 3,500 litres of subsidised diesel per month, and he has yet to make an official announcement.
"The present provision of 1,900 litres per month was made several decades back, and the time has changed, and the engines with high horsepower are being used at present. The current subsidy is inadequate, and it cannot even help for a week,” A Thajudeen, General Secretary, Tamil Nadu Meenavar Peravai.
Thajudeen said that the direct credit of subsidy of Rs 15 per litre to the account of respective boat owners is laudable and appealed to the Chief Minister to announce it during the State budget, apart from the increased subsidised diesel of 3,500 litres per month.
On Saturday, the subsidised diesel was sold at Rs 82.32 per litre. “This amount itself is high, and most of our income has been spent on fuel, and the government should take note of the request and fulfil all the promises given during the election,” Thajudeen added.