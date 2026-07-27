Tamil Nadu: Fisherfolk seek boost in infra of minor harbours

According to official sources, Tamil Nadu has 34 fish landing centres, 254 fish landing points, 11 fishing ports (including the Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Pazhayar, Poompuhar, Mallipattinam, Thoothukudi, Chinnamuttom, Colochel, Muttom and Thengapattinam fishing harbours), 608 marine fishing villages and a fisherfolk population of 9.23 lakh persons.

Marine fish production has been gradually increasing over the past decade or so in Tamil Nadu and accounts for approximately 12.5 per cent of the annual total marine fish production in India. Tamil Nadu’s annual percentage contribution to total fish production has been more or less steady over the years and is acclaimed to be the fifth largest marine fish producer in India.

In this scenario, the fishers have been appealing to the state government to concentrate on the minor fishing boats and provide proper facilities. As a result, the present TVK government has recently allotted a fund of Rs 50 lakh to study the feasibility to develop Mallipattinam fishing harbour, and the officials have commenced the study.