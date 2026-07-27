Tamil Nadu: Fisherfolk seek boost in infra of minor harbours

TIRUCHY: As Tamil Nadu marine fish production contributes much more to the Indian economy, the fishers have been repeatedly demanding to augment the infrastructure in the minor fishing harbours across the state, along with the other basic facilities, as at least 100 persons get employment directly or indirectly from each boat.
According to official sources, Tamil Nadu has 34 fish landing centres, 254 fish landing points, 11 fishing ports (including the Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Pazhayar, Poompuhar, Mallipattinam, Thoothukudi, Chinnamuttom, Colochel, Muttom and Thengapattinam fishing harbours), 608 marine fishing villages and a fisherfolk population of 9.23 lakh persons.
Marine fish production has been gradually increasing over the past decade or so in Tamil Nadu and accounts for approximately 12.5 per cent of the annual total marine fish production in India. Tamil Nadu’s annual percentage contribution to total fish production has been more or less steady over the years and is acclaimed to be the fifth largest marine fish producer in India.
In this scenario, the fishers have been appealing to the state government to concentrate on the minor fishing boats and provide proper facilities. As a result, the present TVK government has recently allotted a fund of Rs 50 lakh to study the feasibility to develop Mallipattinam fishing harbour, and the officials have commenced the study.
“We are told that a fund of Rs 90 crore might be allocated for the restoration and construction of a proper fishing harbour, which was spoiled during the Gaja cyclone devastation,” said K Muthu, a representative of Tamil Nadu Fishermen Association.
He pointed out that the Sethubavachatram fishing harbour in Thanjavur was constructed for Rs 10 crore, but the dredging activities had never taken place since its establishment, and as a result, the boats land during the low tide season and get damaged. The government should get the suggestions from the local fishermen association leaders, who would provide proper inputs, he said.
Meanwhile, Thangavel, a representative of the Deep Sea Fishermen Association, said that these minor harbours should have proper curved groins (Thoondil Valaivu) which would prevent the extremity of rough sea and hence, it would reduce damages of boats and the equipment and sometimes, human losses.
Apart from this, the landing places should have proper basic facilities, and each boat jetty should have a work area with basic amenities, which would be utilised for mending of nets and repair of machines.