Tamil Nadu: Delayed registration of boats, fishers suspect Sri Lanka's conspiracy

The fishers believe that the department might be thinking that a low number of mechanised boats might reduce ‘poaching’ incidents and also bring down the subsequent arrests that have been a burning issue along the coastal belt across the state. However, fishers are now planning to approach the court, appealing to insist that the state government commence new registrations.

The Palk Bay, a narrow strip of mostly shallow water that separates Tamil Nadu in India and the Northern Province of Sri Lanka, has a total length of 137 km, and the width varies between 64 and 137 km. The bay divides both countries with the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). The bay extends from Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai to Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu, while in Sri Lanka, the bay extends from Jaffna, Mannar to Kilinochchi districts.

Despite a Maritime Boundary Agreement between India and Sri Lanka during 1974-76, there were complaints of the fishermen from both countries violating the agreement and poaching in the respective waters.

The Indian fishers were often claimed to cross the IMBL for a better catch as the marine wealth was available in abundance close to Sri Lankan waters. Sources said that the access from the respective countries was easy between 1983 and 2009, but the security was tightened since then due to the situation prevailing post civil war in Sri Lanka.

In this scenario, the fishers from the region said that several of their counterparts had lost their mechanised boats during the Gaja cyclone devastation, and many of the families involved in fishing traditionally had to switch to alternate employment owing to heavy loss. Now, after finding adequate sources, those families which lost their boats had started buying boats (either new or used ones), unwilling to quit their traditional profession. But the registration for these boats has been restricted, and their wait for months has become futile, they complain.

“We suspect that there was a mutual consent between India and Sri Lanka on the restriction of the number of mechanised boats, and so, we are not given proper response from the officials on the new registration or name transfer of the boats. How would a reduced number of mechanised boats prevent violations? If the Sri Lankan government does not charge Indian fishermen with false claims, it would prevent the mid-sea violence, and so it is in the hands of the Sri Lankan government,” said A Thajudeen, General Secretary, Tamil Nadu Meenavar Peravai and President of Mechanised Boat Owners Association.