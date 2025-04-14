Tamil Nadu: Fishermen seek early disbursal of ban period relief

MADURAI: With the 61-day annual deep sea fishing ban scheduled from April 15 along the East coast of Tamil Nadu, several fishermen of Thoothukudi and its neighbouring coastal district of Ramanathapuram demand early settlement of the ban period relief assistance of Rs 8,000, citing lack of an alternate source of livelihood.

M Tharmapichai, a fisherman from Thoothukudi, on Sunday, requested the state government to increase the ban period assistance to Rs 15,000 from Rs 8,000 to fishermen who own mechanized boats, to manage the living costs.

Further, he stated that the state government has been providing aid to the fishermen who own country boats and deemed it unnecessary and unjust, as the ban does not apply to them. Unlike the early days, the country boats now are equipped with high-powered motorised engines on par with mechanized boats and also engage in deep-sea fishing, he noted.

He also expressed concern over the dwindling fish stocks and sought the intervention of fishery officials, emphasising the promotion of responsible fishing practices.

P Ajay, a boat owner from Thoothukudi, said when the ban was in place, many fishermen from Kerala were fishing around the East coast in violation. This doesn’t serve the purpose of conserving marine resources and protecting fish breeding during the spawning season, he added. Highlighting that, almost 50 to 80 mechanised boats from Kerala would usually engage in fishing along the East coast in violation of the ban, he sought the authorities to keenly monitor the coast and prevent them from fishing.