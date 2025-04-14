Chennai: Fish prices surge as fishing ban to begin on April 15

CHENNAI: The annual fishing ban will come into effect at midnight of April 14 and be in force for the next 61 days till June 14. In view of this, fish prices at Kasimedu fish market surged on April 13, the last Sunday before the ban.

The price surged in the morning with seer fish (Vanjiram) sold at Rs 1,000 per kg, Shankara (red snapper) at Rs 600 per kg, and Pomfret (Vaaval) at Rs 650 per kg, continuing to dominate the market in terms of customer demand.

According to the Tamil Nadu Marine Fisheries Regulation Act, the ban is enforced by the State from Tiruvallur in the north to Kanniyakumari in the south, under the provisions of the Centre's Deep Sea Fishing Regulation Act, 2001. It would be in force till June 14 to facilitate the breeding of fish and conservation of fish stock.

During this period, fishing boats are prohibited from venturing into the sea. The ban applies only to mechanised boats and trawl boats. Traditional country boats and small-scale fishermen are allowed to carry out their fishing operations within 5 nautical miles during this period.

It is to be noted that there are 800 boats registered in Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts. The state government will provide fishermen with Rs 8,000 for 61 days. Under the Tamil Nadu Sea Fisheries Regulation Act (1983), strict action will be taken against boats engaged in fishing, in violation of the ban.

Meanwhile, K Bharati, president of the South Indian Fishermen's Welfare Association, told DT Next, “In Tamil Nadu, since 2001, the annual fishing ban period starts in mid-April and ends in mid-June in the summer season. In contrast to this fish breeds during the rainy season. In the western coastal parts of India, from Kerala to Gujarat, the fishing prohibition period starts in June. But Tamil Nadu imposes a ban during the non-breeding period; it should be changed.”

“By imposing a moratorium during the rainy season, like in other states, the loss of life can be prevented and fish stocks can be systematically increased. In the ban period, fishermen typically bring their boats ashore for maintenance and repairs. Many even temporarily migrate to other states. Considering the rising inflation, the state should increase the financial aid for fishermen,” added Bharathi.