Tamil Nadu: Fishermen advised to stay off sea till April 12 due to bad weather

MADURAI: Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea off Thoothukudi and the Gulf of Mannar region due to a weather warning. Squally weather with wind speed of 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is predicted to prevail along the off Tamil Nadu coast.

Therefore, the India Meteorological Department issued the alert advising the fishermen to stay off the sea for three days till April 12, sources said.

The fishing fleet remains anchored at Thoothukudi fishing harbor, and country boats also at Threspuram and other parts of the district. RJ Bosco, secretary of Thoothukudi Mechanised Boat Owners Association, said the restriction on deep-sea fishing due to bad weather would not have much impact on the fishing industry. Over the past days, only about 20 to 30 boats set out to sea for fishing due to poor catch, he said.