Tamil Nadu: Father-son duo electrocuted after high-tension power line falls on them

It is said that Raja (54), a resident of Thirunellikaval Puthur village in Tiruvarur, was sowing paddy seeds in his field while his son Adityan (24) was tilling the land with the support of a tractor. Suddenly, the high-tension power line that was passing over the land snapped and fell onto the tractor, and Aditya was struggling for his life. Soon, his father, Raja, ran to rescue him, and he too was electrocuted. The tractor was reduced to ashes in the impact of the electrocution.

The public who witnessed the incident passed on the information to the Tiruvarur Taluk police, who rushed to the spot after suspending the power line, retrieved the bodies and sent them to Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital.