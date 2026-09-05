Tamil Nadu: College student, 12-year-old boy electrocuted

CHENNAI: Two young boys – a college student and a Class 6 student – were electrocuted in separate incidents in Chennai and Tiruvallur on Saturday (September 5).
In Mylapore, an 18-year-old college student died of electrocution after he touched the Corporation street light pole while crossing a road divider near his hostel in Mylapore. The deceased was identified as A Jayachandran (18).
A native of Tiruvannamalai, he was a second year student at Government Arts College, Nandanam, and was staying at a government hostel in Kabali Thottam, Mylapore.
Police said that Jayachandran had gone out with a friend on Friday (September 4) night and returned to the hostel during the early hours of Saturday.
While crossing the centre median, he had held the electric pole for support when he suffered an electric shock and was thrown to the ground.
Public rushed to his aid and moved him to the GH in Royapettah, where doctors declared him as brought dead.
In Gummidpoondi, a 12-year-old boy was electorcuted inside the Gummidipoondi GH campus. The deceased has been identified as Kaushik, 12, a Class 6 student from Kottakkarai near Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur.
Police said since it was a holiday, Kaushik was playing with his friends inside the hospital premises when he accidentally touched a high-mast light pole.
He was electrocuted and collapsed on the spot. He was rushed inside the hospital for examination, but doctors declared him brought dead.
On hearing the news, his relatives and other residents gathered inside the hospital and entered into a heated argument with the staff.
They questioned how a light pole in a public place like a GH could have an electrical leakage and demanded strict action against staff for negligence.
Police pacified the protestors and made them disperse. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.