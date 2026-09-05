Tamil Nadu: College student, 12-year-old boy electrocuted

In Mylapore, an 18-year-old college student died of electrocution after he touched the Corporation street light pole while crossing a road divider near his hostel in Mylapore. The deceased was identified as A Jayachandran (18).

A native of Tiruvannamalai, he was a second year student at Government Arts College, Nandanam, and was staying at a government hostel in Kabali Thottam, Mylapore.

Police said that Jayachandran had gone out with a friend on Friday (September 4) night and returned to the hostel during the early hours of Saturday.