Tamil Nadu: Election Commission to publish draft voter list on December 19

CHENNAI: With the enumeration work completed, the Election Commission of India is preparing for the release of the draft electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu’s 234 Assembly constituencies have been grouped into 23 regions, each comprising between eight and 12 constituencies.

According to an official from the Election Department, tenders have been floated region-wise for printing both the draft and final electoral rolls, and Suitable printing presses have been selected for the task. Once the printing work is completed, the rolls will be dispatched to the respective district administrations, the official said.

Election Department data show that three regions account for the highest number of constituencies. The Tiruvannamalai region, which includes Tirupattur district, has 12 constituencies. The Tirupur and Thoothukudi regions also comprise 12 constituencies each.

Chennai district has been divided into two regions, North Chennai and South Chennai. The North Chennai region includes Royapuram, RK Nagar, Harbour, Kolathur, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar and Perambur constituencies. The South Chennai region covers Chepauk–Triplicane, Mylapore, Thousand Lights, T Nagar, Virugambakkam, Saidapet, Velachery and Egmore constituencies.

The draft electoral rolls, along with electors’ photographs, will be published at all polling stations on December 19.

Officials noted that Tamil Nadu achieved 100 per cent coverage in the distribution of enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision and has also completed the digitisation of all forms submitted by voters. The SIR procedure was kick-started in the state on November 4.