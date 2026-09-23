Tamil Nadu eases deed registration rules; free title certificate now enough

Under the revised procedure, a free certificate of title obtained online will be sufficient for registering house and land sale deeds, mortgage documents and other specified documents.

The department has been adjusting aspects of the scheme based on requests and practical issues arising from its implementation. It was earlier informed that a certificate of title obtained by paying a fee was required for registration without a physical visit.

Following requests from various parties, the department has now decided to change procedures related to the certificate of inheritance and other matters.