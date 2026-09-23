Tamil Nadu eases deed registration rules; free title certificate now enough

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Registration Department has changed certain procedures under its new scheme for registering deeds without a physical visit to the Sub-Registrar’s office, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Under the revised procedure, a free certificate of title obtained online will be sufficient for registering house and land sale deeds, mortgage documents and other specified documents.
The department has been adjusting aspects of the scheme based on requests and practical issues arising from its implementation. It was earlier informed that a certificate of title obtained by paying a fee was required for registration without a physical visit.
Following requests from various parties, the department has now decided to change procedures related to the certificate of inheritance and other matters.
According to an order issued by Registration Department IG Arun Sundar Dayalan:
A free certificate of occupancy obtained online will be sufficient for registering house and land sale deeds, mortgage documents and other documents under new projects.
Mortgage deeds submitted through the Citizens’ Gateway will also be accepted for registration.
The order states that proof of ownership need not be verified for registering receipt documents related to loan completion.
No holiday fee will be required for non-attendance deed registration.
Special public authority documents called ‘presentation power’ cannot be used for non-face-to-face registration, as the document holder can register the document from anywhere through the internet.