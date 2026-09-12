Presenceless registration of bank mortgage documents mandated from Sept 15

A Government Order issued by the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department Secretary J Kumaragurubaran on Friday said Deposit of Title Deeds and Deed of Receipt presented by banks and financial institutions would be registered through the Presenceless Registration system with effect from September 15.

The decision follows an announcement made by the Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on September 7. The initiative seeks to enable eligible documents to be presented online without requiring the parties to physically visit Sub-Registrar offices.

The Inspector General of Registration had proposed the measure to operationalise the announcement and expand the use of the digital infrastructure established under the Presenceless Registration framework.