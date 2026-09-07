TN govt unveils sweeping registration reforms; Saturday duty scrapped at 100 SR offices

Under the reforms, 25 Model Registration Hubs will be established with modern infrastructure to reduce queues and congestion at sub-registrar offices. The first phase will cover North Chennai, Central Chennai, South Chennai, Chengalpattu and Coimbatore North, with citizens able to access services through the hubs or the concerned sub-registrar offices.

The department will also provide additional staff, computers and advanced scanners to 25 high-volume sub-registrar offices, enabling registered documents to be scanned and returned immediately after registration. The department will simultaneously rationalise sub-registrar office boundaries to keep each revenue village within a single registration jurisdiction and distribute workload more evenly.

IIT-Madras has been selected as the technical consultant to improve the speed, load-bearing capacity and security of the STAR 2.0/3.0 registration software, which handles about 35 lakh documents a year.