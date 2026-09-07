TN govt unveils sweeping registration reforms; Saturday duty scrapped at 100 SR offices

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has unveiled a sweeping set of reforms in the Registration Department, combining digital registration, technology upgrades and administrative changes aimed at making property and other document-registration services faster, more accessible and less dependent on physical visits to government offices.
Under the reforms, 25 Model Registration Hubs will be established with modern infrastructure to reduce queues and congestion at sub-registrar offices. The first phase will cover North Chennai, Central Chennai, South Chennai, Chengalpattu and Coimbatore North, with citizens able to access services through the hubs or the concerned sub-registrar offices.
The department will also provide additional staff, computers and advanced scanners to 25 high-volume sub-registrar offices, enabling registered documents to be scanned and returned immediately after registration. The department will simultaneously rationalise sub-registrar office boundaries to keep each revenue village within a single registration jurisdiction and distribute workload more evenly.
IIT-Madras has been selected as the technical consultant to improve the speed, load-bearing capacity and security of the STAR 2.0/3.0 registration software, which handles about 35 lakh documents a year.
From September 15, registration of title-deed deposit and receipt documents relating to loans from banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) will be made mandatory through presenceless registration. The department plans to progressively bring all eligible registrations under the system.
From October 15, settlement, release, partition and revocation of settlement deeds will mandatorily move to a paperless registration system. Around 5.4 lakh such family arrangement deeds are registered annually.
API-based integration will enable real-time verification of death and legal-heir certificates to curb fraudulent registrations. Another API link will allow the HR&CE Department and Waqf Board to directly update prohibited-land records in STAR.
A Data Analytics Cell will analyse registration data, guideline values and geospatial information to support evidence-based policy decisions.
The department will also facilitate direct delivery of digitally generated copies of certificates registered from 2018 onwards after e-payment of the prescribed fee, while allocating funds for training senior registration officials in evolving legal procedures and technologies.
With presenceless registration being expanded, compulsory Saturday duty at 100 sub-registrar offices will be discontinued. The offices will function on weekdays, with the move intended to reduce officials’ workload and prevent disruption to other administrative work.