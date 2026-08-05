How to order liquor on TASMAC's new online portal

To place an order, customers must confirm that they are above the legal drinking age of 21. They can then use the Shop Locator to find a nearby outlet by selecting a search radius between 5 km and 25 km, or search for a shop using its number or district. Customers can also order from any Tasmac outlet in the State, irrespective of where they are located.

Once a shop is selected, the portal displays the liquor brands currently available at that outlet. Customers can browse the stock, add the required items to the cart, enter their mobile number, verify it using an OTP and complete the payment online.