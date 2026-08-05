How to order liquor on TASMAC's new online portal

CHENNAI: With Tasmac launching its online liquor ordering platform Tasmace2e.in, customers can now check the availability of their preferred liquor brands at the outlets, place an order, pay online and collect it from the selected shop using a QR code
To place an order, customers must confirm that they are above the legal drinking age of 21. They can then use the Shop Locator to find a nearby outlet by selecting a search radius between 5 km and 25 km, or search for a shop using its number or district. Customers can also order from any Tasmac outlet in the State, irrespective of where they are located.
Once a shop is selected, the portal displays the liquor brands currently available at that outlet. Customers can browse the stock, add the required items to the cart, enter their mobile number, verify it using an OTP and complete the payment online.
After the payment is successful, the portal generates a receipt containing a QR code. Then, visit the selected Tasmac outlet on the same day and present the QR code at the billing counter to collect the order. According to the instructions released by Tasmac, orders that are not collected on the same day will be cancelled, with Rs 10 deducted as a fee and the remaining amount refunded.
Tasmac has also outlined the procedure to be followed by sales staff while processing online orders. On the billing device, the salesperson must first select the Retail Sale option and then Online Order. After verifying the order, the printed receipt must be handed over to the customer.
The portal is available in both Tamil and English and displays the route to the selected Tasmac outlet after the purchase.
It also allows customers to view the MRP and supplier details of liquor brands. The online inventory is updated every 30 minutes. If a product shown on the portal goes out of stock before the order is completed, Tasmac has said the amount will either be refunded or the customer can purchase the product from another outlet.