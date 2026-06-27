Tamil Nadu: Congress's students' wing up in arms against Selvaperunthagai over 'links with DMK'

CHENNAI: Alleging that former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai’s recent remarks and political moves compromised the party’s independent identity by creating an impression that it was subservient to the DMK, the State unit of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) submitted a formal petition to the national leadership on Saturday, seeking immediate disciplinary action against him.
The petition was sent to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) after Selvaperunthagai criticised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for his gesture against DMK president MK Stalin in the State Assembly a day ago.
In an official statement, NSUI State president M Chinnathambi said there was a deep discontent brewing among grassroots workers over Selvaperunthagai’s remarks on the happenings inside the Assembly.
According to the students’ wing, his approach violates the long standing traditions, discipline, and core ethics of the Congress alliance framework.
Several of Selvaperunthagai's recent political manoeuvers and declarations were actively harming the future growth of the Congress in Tamil Nadu, Chinnathambi claimed in the letter, and directly questioned his neutrality and political maturity. The alliance strategies that he took as the State unit chief shattered the confidence of loyal party workers, he added.
A leader must act responsibly and with discipline, keeping in mind the party's political stance and the welfare of the alliance, Chinnathambi noted, added that public statements should never wound the sentiments of the cadres or diminish the party’s political credibility.
Taking note of these factors, the high command should initiate a detailed inquiry into Selvaperunthagai’s conduct, said the NSUI leader, stressing that no individual was bigger than the organisation and that discipline, restraint, and the absolute trust of cadres remain the true strengths of the Congress.