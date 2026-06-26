CM Vijay's 'act' in House a disgrace, slams TNCC chief

Speaking to a private television channel, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai described Vijay's behaviour during the Assembly session as disgusting and said the Congress party condemned it strongly.

"The Legislative Assembly is not a shooting spot. It is a dignified institution. Gestures and remarks of that nature are inappropriate in such a forum," he said.

Drawing comparisons with the previous DMK regime, Selvaperunthagai said former Chief Minister MK Stalin's achievements and welfare initiatives continued to benefit people across the State. He cited schemes such as Naan Mudhalvan, Tamil Pudhalvan, the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai and the breakfast scheme, claiming that several programmes announced and implemented during the DMK government had set a benchmark that could not be easily matched.