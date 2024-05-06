Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exam results: Low scorers should not lose heart, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Class 12 board examination results being declared today at 9:30 AM, Chief Minister MK Stalin had advised the students not to be discouraged if they had scored low marks in the examination.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), he mentioned, "Congratulations to all the students who are completing their schooling and moving on to college. You should excel in higher education and shine in top responsibilities. Those who scored less this time should not lose their heart. Move forward with confidence that the opportunities that await will be your catalyst for progress."

A total of 94.56 percent of candidates passed the public examination.

3.93 lakh girls (96.44 percent) and 3.25 lakh boys (92.37 percent) cleared the exam out of 7.60 lakh students who appeared for the examination.

Tiruppur district recorded the highest percent with 97.45, followed by Erode and Sivaganga with 97.42, and Ariyalur with 97.25.

The pass percentage of government schools in the state stands at 91.02.

The pass percentage in Chennai is 94.48.