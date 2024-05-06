Tamil Nadu registers 94.56 pass percent in class 12 board exam this year

CHENNAI: The 12th board exam results were released today at 9.30 AM.

According to the statement issued by the Director of School Education Examinations, students can check their results at www.tnresults.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in.

It has been informed that the students can register their registration number and date of birth on these websites and check the results.

Every year, the Minister of School Education releases the exam results.

However, due to the election rules that are in force, the examination authorities have released the exam results this year.

A total of 94.56 percent passed the public examination in Tamil Nadu

3.93 lakh girls (96.44 percent) and 3.25 lakh boys (92.37 percent) cleared the exam out of 7.60 lakh students.

Girls have secured 4.07 percentage points higher than boys in this 12-board exam.

Tiruppur recorded the highest percent with 97.45, followed by Erode and Sivaganga with 97.42, Ariyalur with 97.25.

It is to be noted that, transperson registered for class 12 board cleared the exam.

The pass percentage of government schools stands at 91.02.

The pass percentage of Chennai district for class 12 is 94.48.

The pass percentage of Aided is 95.49 and Private is 98.70.

Class 12 students under Tribal welfare department have secured 95.15 percent.

And Adi Dravidar department has secured 89.42 percent

An overall 26,352 students have secured centum atleast in one subject in class 12 boards.

Of the 125 prison inmates appeared for class 12 boards, 115 candidates cleared the exam recording 92 percentage.

Lowest percentage has been recorded in Karaikkal with 87.03 percent, followed by Tiruvannamalai with 90.47 percent.

Last year pass percentage 94.03.

This is an updating feed, stay connected for updates