Tamil Nadu: Chief Electoral Officer directs to hold sealed EVMs until disposal of poll pleas

No such communication had been issued by the Election Department after polling in the Assembly elections.

In a statement, Patnaik said the counting of votes in the by-elections had been completed successfully. She added that Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips had been taken out of the machines, placed in black envelopes and kept in the strong rooms for storage.

Detailing the security arrangements, she said the EVMs had been sealed in the presence of candidates and their representatives before they were locked in the strong rooms.