No need to hold bypoll soon after seat turns vacant: Election Commission

The submission was made in response to a PIL filed by Tirunelveli-based K Venkatachalapathy, seeking to restrain the ECI from notifying and conducting bye-elections in Tiruchirappalli (East), Perundurai, Viralimalai, Karur and Ambasamudram Assembly constituencies.

When the matter came up before Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, the ECI filed its written submissions.

The poll panel submitted that where an election petition seeking a further declaration is pending before the High Court, a vacancy caused by the resignation of an MLA need not be filled until the petition is decided.

The crucial question, according to the ECI, was whether the election petition was pending when the vacancy arose, and not whether the MLA resigned before or after the petition was filed.