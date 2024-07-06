Tamil Nadu BSP president murder: Special teams nab 8 suspects, say sources

CHENNAI: Hours after Bahujan Samaj Party's state president K Armstrong (51) was hacked to death in full public view by a six-member gang near his home in Perambur around 7 pm on Friday, the special teams formed to nab the accused have secured eight suspects, said sources.

Further investigations are on to hunt for all those involved in the audacious murder, and also to unravel the motive.

Armstrong used to visit his house on Venugopal Swamy Koil Street in Perambur which was being reconstructed. Police suspect that the gang was aware of his visit to the house to oversee the progress and plotted the murder.

The six-member gang which came in two-wheelers accosted Armstrong and attacked him with sharp weapons and fled the scene, leaving behind their weapons at the scene in a hurry, police sources said.

Armstrong was rushed to a private hospital on Greams Road where he was declared as brought dead.

Bereaved family members and noted Tamil film director Pa Ranjith were seen crying inconsolably at the hospital.

There are reports alleging that he was murdered by the kin and loyalists of a slain history-sheeter, while other reports have linked the murder to one of the recent multi-crore investment frauds.

With the murder leading to severe criticisms from various quarters, the State government said later in the night that 10 special teams were formed under Additional Commissioner of Police Asra Garg to nab the suspects.