Tamil Nadu aims to achieve stray dog control target by year-end

Vaccination target set for year-end

From January to July this year, 1,68,878 dogs have been vaccinated, and all stray dogs in the State are planned to be vaccinated by the end of the year.

Chennai to expand sterilisation facilities

According to the 2024 census, Chennai has around 1.81 lakh stray dogs, including 3,544 found near schools and colleges.

The Greater Chennai Corporation currently operates stray dog sterilisation centres at 11 locations, including Pulianthope, Kanniammapettai, Meenambakkam, Sholinganallur, Tiruvottiyur, Madhavaram, Kannappar Thidal, Perungudi and Lloyds Colony.

Officials said the city currently sterilises 100 to 110 dogs a day and plans to increase the number to 350 daily.

Meanwhile, four additional Animal Birth Control centres will be opened at Ambattur, Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur.

Quarantine centres for aggressive dogs are also being established at Manali and Perungudi and are expected to become operational within the next two months.