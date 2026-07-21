No visible change on ground, Madras High Court displeased over Tamil Nadu's action on stray dogs

When the matter came up for hearing before the First Bench of the Madras High Court, comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, the State government submitted that the report was ready and sought one week to file it before the court.

Expressing displeasure, the Bench observed that stray dog bite incidents were occurring daily, with children being the worst affected, and noted that monthly compliance reports were required under the Supreme Court's directions.

The judges said no effective action appeared to have been taken to curb the menace and pointed out that even the Madras High Court campus was facing the problem.