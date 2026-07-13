Stray dog menace back at Chennai airport, worries passengers and staff

CHENNAI: Stray dogs have once again become a major concern at Chennai airport, with passengers, airport staff and security personnel expressing fear over the increasing number of dogs roaming across the domestic and international terminals.
The issue has also sparked concern on social media after passengers shared videos and photographs of the animals chasing people inside the airport premises.
Airport officials said they are taking steps to address the problem in coordination with the Greater Chennai Corporation and animal welfare organisations.
However, they claimed that even after stray dogs are caught and relocated nearly 25 km away, many of them return to the airport.
Airport authorities said that following complaints from passengers in the previous year, over 40 stray dogs roaming within the airport premises were captured last year in association with Blue Cross and animal welfare organisations.
The dogs were sterilised and vaccinated against rabies, after which their presence at the airport had reduced for some time.
Officials said the number of stray dogs has increased again across the airport campus, including the domestic and international terminals. Incidents of dogs fighting among themselves and chasing passengers have become frequent, causing inconvenience to travellers, particularly foreign passengers and those arriving on two-wheelers.
Airport employees and police personnel deployed at the airport have also been affected by the recurring stray dog problem.
Passengers have urged airport authorities to find a permanent solution, pointing out that Chennai International Airport is a high-security zone where such incidents should not continue. They expressed concern that if a dog were to bite a passenger, it could lead to a serious situation.
Airport officials said they have been regularly coordinating with the local civic body to capture stray dogs entering the airport and will intensify the efforts.
They also said that, in light of recent Supreme Court directions on controlling stray dogs, appropriate measures are being taken to address the issue.