Tamil Nadu: 24 assistant superintendents of police get promoted

CHENNAI: A day after 56 IPS officers were transferred and given new postings, the Home Department has promoted 24 Additional Superintendents of Police (ASPs) in Chennai and other districts across the state. Some of the officials who received new postings today are filling vacancies created by Thursday's transfers.

B. Manikandan, ASP, Vigilance Cell (Judicial), High Court, Coimbatore Unit, has been promoted and posted as the Superintendent of Police (SP), Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Central Range, Chennai, in an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Kumar on Friday.

V. Jayachandran, ASP, Headquarters, Thanjavur district, has been promoted as SP and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Crime Branch-I, Greater Chennai Police, replacing G Stalin, who was made Mayiladuthurai district SP yesterday.

Meanwhile, S Kuthalingam, ASP, Headquarters, Kallakurichi district, has been promoted as SP and posted as DCP of T Nagar in Chennai, replacing Ankit Jain.

S Vijayakumar, ASP, Vigilance cell (judicial) High Court, Madurai unit, has been promoted as SP and posted as DCP, East, Tirunelveli City. He is replacing Adarsh Pachera who was made Perambalur district SP yesterday.

G Karthikeyan, ASP, Special Division, Special Branch CID, Chennai, has been promoted and posted as SP of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Chennai, replacing Bhukya Sneha Priya who was made DCP of Anna Nagar in Chennai yesterday.

C Sangu, ASP, Cyber Crime Wing, Krishnagiri district, has been promoted and posted as SP/Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) 7th Battalion, Pochampalli.

A C Karthikeyan, ASP, Cyber Crime Wing, Tirunelveli district, has been promoted as SP and posted as DCP of Law and Order, Pallikaranai, Tambaram Police Commissionerate, replacing Gautam Goyal, who was made the SP of Salem district.

V Karthick, ASP, Cyber Crime Wing, Theni district, has been promoted as SP and posted as SP/Commandant, TSP 14th Battalion, Palani.

A G Inigo Thivyan, ASP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, CSU-III, Chennai, has been promoted as SP and posted as SP, Civil Supplies CID, Madurai, replacing P V Vijeya Karthik Raj.

S Ashok Kumar, ASP, Headquarters, Cuddalore district, has been promoted as SP and posted as DCP of Traffic, Coimbatore City, replacing Rohit Nathan Rajagopal.

A Arun, ASP, Headquarters, Ramanathapuram district, has been promoted as SP and posted as SP/Commandant, TSP 12th Battalion, Manimuthar.

N Devanathan, ASP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Villupuram district, has been promoted as SP and posted as SP, Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Western Range, Chennai, replacing A Mylivaganan.

K Muthukumar, ASP, Headquarters, Coimbatore district, has been promoted as SP and posted as DCP of Pulianthope, Greater Chennai Police, replacing I Eswaran.

T Eswaran, ASP, Headquarters, Thiruvarur district, has been promoted as SP and posted as SP-III Cyber Crime Division, Chennai.

V.Gomathi, ASP, Cyber Crime Wing, Kallakurichi district, has been promoted as SP and posted as SP/ Assistant Inspector General of Police (Asst IGP), Administration, O/o.DGP/HoPF, Chennai. replacing Deepa Sathyan.

M Meenakshi, ASP of Coastal Security Group, Nagapattinam district, has been promoted as SP and posted as SP, Cyber Arangam, Chennai, replacing K Stalin.

A Velmurugan, ASP, Crime Against Women and Children, Perambalur district, has been promoted as SP and posted as DCP of South, Salem City, replacing N Mathivanan.

A Muthtamil, ASP, Vigilance Cell (Judicial) High Court, Cuddalore district, has been promoted as SP and posted as SP/Chief Vigilance Officer, Tamil Nadu Co-operation Milk Producers Federation Ltd (TCMPF), Chennai, replacing S Megalina Iden who was posted as DCP of Chennai city headquarters yesterday.

J Jareena Begum, ASP, Cyber Crime Wing, Tambaram Police Commissionerate, has been promoted as SP and posted as DCP, Cyber Crime Cell, Chennai, replacing V V Geethanjali.

R Ramesh Krishnan, ASP, Special Division CID, Special Branch CID, Chennai, has been promoted as SP and posted as SP of Anti-Terrorism Squad, Madurai.

B Geetha, ASP, Crime against Women and Children, Avadi Police Commissionerate, has been promoted as SP and posted as DCP of Headquarters, Salem City.

K Maheswari, ASP, Cyber Crime Wing, Nagapattinam district, has been promoted as SP and posted as SP/ Principal, Police Recruit School, Perurani in Thoothukudi district.

R Rajeswari, Principal / ASP, Police Recruits School, Madurai, has been promoted as SP and posted as DCP of Madurai city headquarters.

A Kanakeswari, ASP, Headquarters, Namakkal district has been promoted as SP and posted as SP of Economic Offences Wing, Headquarters, Chennai.