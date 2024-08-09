Chennai, Avadi, Tambaram get new DCs as 56 IPS officers transferred across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In yet another shuffle, the Home Department has appointed new deputy commissioners to head certain units in the capital city of Chennai and across the State. On the whole 56 IPS officers got transfer orders, made in two different communiques.

According to a communication, S Sakthi Ganesan, AIG, High Court cases monitoring cell, has been posted as deputy commissioner of intelligence section–I, in Chennai city police. Superintendent of Police S Selva Nagarathinam is posted as the DCP of the Triplicane. SP DN Hari Kiran Prasad is posted as the DCP of Mylapore, while DCP Bhukya Sneha Priya is posted as the DCP of Anna Nagar.

SP P Sundaravadivel has been posted as the DCP of Flower Bazaar while D Subbulakshmi is posted as the DCP of Koyambedu. DCP S Megalina Iden is taking over as the DCP of Chennai city headquarters and DCP VV Geethanjali is appointed DCP of the central crime branch–II. DCP D Ramesh Babu is the new DCP, the High Court security wing in Chennai. DCP S Maheshwaran is transferred and posted as the DCP, headquarters and administration of the Avadi Commissionerate, and SP SR Senthilkumar is posted as the DCP, headquarters and administration of the Tambaram Commissionerate.

SP D Shanmugapriya is posted as the SP, CB-CID – III, DCP V Anbu is the new DCP of traffic in Avadi. Additional chief secretary Dheeraj Kumar issued the orders.