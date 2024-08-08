24 TN police officials transferred; Coimbatore, Thoothukudi, Nagapattinam get new SPs

CHENNAI: In yet another shuffle in the Tamil Nadu Police, 24 police officials including several IPS officers, were transferred and given new postings across districts and departments.

S Sakthi Ganesan, Superintendent (SP)/Assistant Inspector General of Police (Asst IG) of the High Court Cases Monitoring Cell, Chennai, has been transferred and made the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Intelligence Section-I, Greater Chennai Police, in the redeployed post of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Modern Control Room, Greater Chennai Police.

As per an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Kumar on Thursday, Albert John, SP Thirupathur district, has been transferred and made SP of Thoothukudi district.

Tiruvannamalai SP K Karthikeyan has been transferred and made the SP of Coimbatore district.

Adarsh Pachera, Deputy Commissioner of Tirunelveli City, East, has been transferred and made the SP of Perambalur district.

AK Arun Kabilan, the Salem SP, has been transferred and given the post of Nagapattinam SP.

VR Srinivasan, DCP of Anna Nagar, Greater Chennai Police, has been transferred and made the Tenkasi district SP.

Here is the full list of transfers: