SVEEP events come to the aid of performers

TIRUCHY: The election season could not have come at a better time for the folk performing artists, after district election officers in some areas started enlisting them for the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) awareness programmes.
During a period not so long ago, folk-art forms, particularly Karakattam, were venerated and the artists commanded respect in the society, recalled A Rajendran, honorary president of Tamil Nadu Gramiya Kalaignargal Nadana, Nayyandimelam Sangam and husband of ‘Kalaimamani’ Thenmozhi Rajendran.
The artists were so much in demand that the money that they earn during the festival seasons, especially in the Tamil months of Thai, Maasi, Panguni, Chithirai, Vaikasi, and Aani, was enough to sustain themselves for the whole year.
But today, there are instances when the organisers demand cinematic performances. However, many of the traditional artists frown upon it as such performances could at times turn vulgar. “The traditional performers who refuse to yield to the demands are forced to sit idle at home and struggle to run their families,” Rajendran said.
Citing how people involved in various occupations, like those from fishing community, are extended monetary assistance on lean days, the performers should also be supported by the government, he said. “We have been demanding the political parties to implement schemes for folk performers who have no work for around six months a year,” Rajendran said.
The election period has come as a blessing for a large number of artists, as poll officials in a few districts include them in the SVEEP programmes, which helps earn a living during the lean period. “But such programmes should be conducted on a daily basis and we should be given a chance to perform. Through folk art form, we can connect with people very easily,” Rajendran said.
Many folk performers have left the art form and started doing menial jobs for their livelihood, he rued, adding that the art forms would live on only if the government made use of them at every given chance.