SVEEP events come to the aid of performers

During a period not so long ago, folk-art forms, particularly Karakattam, were venerated and the artists commanded respect in the society, recalled A Rajendran, honorary president of Tamil Nadu Gramiya Kalaignargal Nadana, Nayyandimelam Sangam and husband of ‘Kalaimamani’ Thenmozhi Rajendran.

The artists were so much in demand that the money that they earn during the festival seasons, especially in the Tamil months of Thai, Maasi, Panguni, Chithirai, Vaikasi, and Aani, was enough to sustain themselves for the whole year.