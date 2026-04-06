Campaign lull keeps lookalike artists waiting

“But election time is a season for us, and we are booked on a package system. For instance, the likes of MGR, Anna, Karunanidhi, and Vijayakanth, who would get good prospects during every election, are still waiting for calls,” he said.

Kathirvelu also noted that a few people, like Murugesh, can do both Karunanidhi and MGR with fine-tuned makeup. “The artists take one to two hours to prepare for the makeup to perform for two to three hours. For each performance, the artist is given up to Rs 10,000, but a few party functionaries argue with us after the programme and reduce the amount against the promise,” Kathirvelu said.

Kathirvelu was approached by party cadres when Makkal Needhi Maiam was contesting in the 2021 election. They asked him to perform for free, and he could not continue to tour except for a few events. “I am a professional artist, and I have no other job, but the MNM cadres asked me to perform for free as a token of love towards Kamal Haasan. Without income, how can I survive?” Kathirvelu asked. He said he has been idle for a long time. “I am invited to a few private events like weddings, birthdays, and office events. It is usually a three-hour programme, and I charge Rs 10,000 to 15,000,” Kathirvelu said.