Campaign lull keeps lookalike artists waiting

TIRUCHY: When A Syed (52), a travels owner from Salem, was encouraged by his friends to mimic Superstar Rajinikanth in his younger days for his mannerisms and actions, he started to perform on stage like the Superstar. It became a hit, and he continued for a few years. Later, the same friends suggested he mimic Chief Minister MK Stalin. He did so, and this kept him busy until March 21 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, which are in poll mode.
However, the reality is that the Tamil Nadu Thiraipada Nagal Natchathira Kalaignargal Nala Sangam (Tamil Nadu Lookalike Artists’ Welfare Association), a government-registered body comprising several lookalike artists, is yet to get its chance as election campaign rallies across the State are yet to hit hard on the ground.
Syed said he developed an interest in stage performance at age 18 and was appreciated for his exceptional performance as Superstar Rajinikanth. He continued the performances as a part-time job while his family ran a travels business in Salem. “For a few years, I have been donning Chief Minister MK Stalin's look and it has had a good response. During non-poll times, we do stage programmes. Now that it is poll time, several offers have been coming from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. I have bookings for Chennai, Mettupalayam, Coimbatore, and Dindigul, and a two-day package in Puducherry. Thus, I am rather busy until March 21,” says Syed.
Though Syed has no party affiliation, he recalled that people often think he is the Chief Minister and even give him petitions and grievances. “Many people take selfies with me. Now I am popularly known as Salem Syed Stalin, and this creates a sense of satisfaction. What else does an artist need?” Syed exclaims. He even gives a little money to aged people who approach him while he is performing.
“During the 2021 Assembly polls, I was booked for a package and was going around the Kolathur constituency, where Chief Minister Stalin contested. The DMK cadres admired me and took me to many places to campaign. This time also, I have been booked for the same constituency,” says Syed, a father of two.
Meanwhile, the association has several lookalikes of leaders and actors, including Periyar, Anna, Karunanidhi, MGR, Vijayakanth, Kamal Haasan, and Vijay. “Many of us are yet to get calls from parties as we think the serious campaign trails are yet to start,” says S Kathirvelu (50), a lookalike of Kamal Haasan from Erode. Kathirvelu said these artists have more programmes during temple festivals, where lookalikes of movie actors are usually busy. However, due to restrictions, many rarely get a chance now.
“But election time is a season for us, and we are booked on a package system. For instance, the likes of MGR, Anna, Karunanidhi, and Vijayakanth, who would get good prospects during every election, are still waiting for calls,” he said.
Kathirvelu also noted that a few people, like Murugesh, can do both Karunanidhi and MGR with fine-tuned makeup. “The artists take one to two hours to prepare for the makeup to perform for two to three hours. For each performance, the artist is given up to Rs 10,000, but a few party functionaries argue with us after the programme and reduce the amount against the promise,” Kathirvelu said.
Kathirvelu was approached by party cadres when Makkal Needhi Maiam was contesting in the 2021 election. They asked him to perform for free, and he could not continue to tour except for a few events. “I am a professional artist, and I have no other job, but the MNM cadres asked me to perform for free as a token of love towards Kamal Haasan. Without income, how can I survive?” Kathirvelu asked. He said he has been idle for a long time. “I am invited to a few private events like weddings, birthdays, and office events. It is usually a three-hour programme, and I charge Rs 10,000 to 15,000,” Kathirvelu said.
One-day programmes: 8 am to 12 noon and 5 pm to 9.30 pm
Payment: Rs 10,000
Two-day package programme: Same timing
Payment: Rs 15,000
Regular events:
Timing: 2 to 3 hours
Payment: Rs 8,000 to 10,000 (Up to Rs 15,000 based on organisers)