Beats get less enthusiastic as percussion artists left at agents' mercy

TIRUCHY: While percussion instrumentalists are preferred for a variety of events across the state, especially for rallies during election season, the new concept of booking musicians through agents is diverting a considerable portion of their income to the middlemen.
S Marimuthu, owner of the Ilayanila Thappu group, shared his woes, "Soon after the Assembly election announcement, party functionaries called us continuously to book us for welcoming candidates.
Initially, we were booked on the one-week package, then we were told to play just for four days. Later, they reduced that to just a single, but we were promised more gigs. We are still waiting for the call."
Marimuthu has now prepared for events with just 10 artists available; however, as they receive bigger offers, he has to wrangle a bigger crew, sometimes as big as 50 artists.
"When we arrange the team as per the requirement of the agents, they even cancel the programme at the last minute, and the artists would become frustrated. By and large, we are at the mercy of the agents," he said.
He also said that there are more percussion groups with different instruments, but those who have a good rapport with the agents get more orders.
Many of these artists also become booked for religious processions during festival months, he noted, adding, "But things are different during the poll time. We get up to Rs 20,000 per team, and the organisers take care of the food.
However, we are receiving fewer calls compared to previous elections. Probably, there may be a little more time for the intensive campaigns, and we might get a decent order," Marimuthu said.