Beats get less enthusiastic as percussion artists left at agents' mercy

S Marimuthu, owner of the Ilayanila Thappu group, shared his woes, "Soon after the Assembly election announcement, party functionaries called us continuously to book us for welcoming candidates.

Initially, we were booked on the one-week package, then we were told to play just for four days. Later, they reduced that to just a single, but we were promised more gigs. We are still waiting for the call."

Marimuthu has now prepared for events with just 10 artists available; however, as they receive bigger offers, he has to wrangle a bigger crew, sometimes as big as 50 artists.