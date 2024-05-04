Summer season: Agni Natchathiram to commence from today

CHENNAI: Saturday, May 4 begins the peak of summer, known as ‘Kathiri Veyil’ or ‘Agni Natchathiram’.

Due to this, heat will be high and reach its peak in Tamil Nadu until May 28, as per reports.

Following this, 25 days of Kathiri are expected to be high-scorching.

For the next 3 days, the heat wave will be more than normal in the interior districts of Tamil Nadu, reports added.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, summer rains are likely to take place in some districts in the state.