Tamil Nadu likely to get rains in 2nd week of May, says reports

CHENNAI: Many parts of Tamil Nadu might receive rains in the 2nd week of May, Selvakumar, meteorologist, said on Thursday.

According to Thanthi TV reports, summer heat has been increasing day-by-day in Tamil Nadu.

The temperature will continue to increase until May 6.

However, there is a possibility of rain at evenings in the bordering districts of Karnataka from May 3, reports stated.

On May 4, 5, and 6, it is expected that the western part of the Western Ghats, i.e., the Kerala border of Tamil Nadu, will get thundershowers in the evening.

This might also bring after the second week of May, a low-layer circulation and the wind direction might change, having a high chance of rain in many districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai.

There are chances of rain, especially in Chennai, on May 9 and 10.

Selvakumar, a meteorologist, said that the high pressure being formed in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea is the main reason for this rain.