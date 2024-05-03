IMD predicts light to heavy rain for interior districts of Tamil Nadu for next few days

CHENNAI: While the orange alert for heat wave conditions is likely to prevail over various parts of Tamil Nadu, the meteorological department has predicted light to heavy rain at a few places in the state especially interior districts for the next few days.

The convectional rainfall might bring a drop in the maximum temperature, but the dry weather is likely to continue across the state throughout the month. The weather official mentioned that from March 1 till May 3 the state has received only 1 cm rainfall against 6 cm which is 74 percent deficit during the summer season.

"The impact of El Nino has led to a scroaching heat in Tamil Nadu for the past few days. Many places of north interior districts are likely to witness mercury level surge by 3 to 5 degree Celsius. If the temperature level has reduced it would be only by 2 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature might record around 39 to 40 degree Celsius over the north interior and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, " said Dr S Balachandran, deputy director-general of meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre.

Under the influence of the trough from south Chhattisgarh to south Tamil Nadu now runs from south Chhattisgarh to Rayalaseema across Telangana at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

A few places in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity and gusty wind speed reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph during the afternoon hours.

On May 7, heavy rain is predicted over Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Tirupathur, and Vellore districts.

"Even though summer spells are predicted over a few places in the state, it only reduces the maximum temperature temporarily. The mercury level is likely to surge after a few days in TN, " added Balachandran.

Several places in Tamil Nadu have recorded above 40 degree Celsius in April, of which Erode district reported for 27 days.

Followed by Karur for 22 days, Tirupathur and Salem districts 19 days, as per RMC.