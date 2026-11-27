Special Judge Hariharan will deliver the judgment in the case, which had triggered widespread outrage across Tamil Nadu.

Police security has been tightened at the Coimbatore court complex ahead of the pronouncement.

The verdict was originally scheduled for November 16, when the two accused -- Karthik, a construction worker and neighbour of the victim, and his friend Mohan -- were produced before the court. The judge had subsequently adjourned the pronouncement to November 27.

According to police, the 10-year-old girl from Kannampalayam near Sulur went missing on May 21 while playing outside her house.