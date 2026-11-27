COIMBATORE: A special court for POCSO cases is set to pronounce its verdict on Friday in the sensational sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl near Sulur here.
Special Judge Hariharan will deliver the judgment in the case, which had triggered widespread outrage across Tamil Nadu.
Police security has been tightened at the Coimbatore court complex ahead of the pronouncement.
The verdict was originally scheduled for November 16, when the two accused -- Karthik, a construction worker and neighbour of the victim, and his friend Mohan -- were produced before the court. The judge had subsequently adjourned the pronouncement to November 27.
According to police, the 10-year-old girl from Kannampalayam near Sulur went missing on May 21 while playing outside her house.
Following a complaint lodged by her parents at the Sulur police station, a search was launched, and the child's body was recovered from a coconut grove near the Kannampalayam pond.
A postmortem examination confirmed that the girl had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death.
During the investigation, police arrested Karthik and Mohan.
Investigators said Karthik allegedly lured the child onto his motorcycle on the pretext of buying her chocolates before sexually assaulting and murdering her, while Mohan allegedly abetted the crime.
Police filed an 819-page chargesheet within 21 days of the incident, submitting CCTV footage from the locality as part of the evidence.
Following the conclusion of witness examinations, the prosecution submitted a 250-page written argument before Judge Hariharan during the final phase of the trial.