Street dog goes on biting spree, three kids injured in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: A street dog went on a biting spree attacking three kids playing in their village neighbourhood in Rasipuram in Namakkal district on Thursday.

The children, identified by police are KJ Vasan (5), Priyadarshini (11) and Yagavi, (5), all from Adi Dravidar Colony were playing in the street, when a dog began to attack them in the morning.

On hearing their loud cries, the villagers came to their rescue and chased away the dog.

The children, who suffered injuries to their hands, legs and face, were admitted in Rasipuram Government Hospital for treatment.

Following demands by villagers, the Vadugam Panchayat has taken efforts to capture the street dogs.