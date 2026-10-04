Stop TVK’s post-silence digital campaign: DMK

In a representation to the CEO, Archana Patnaik, G Chandrabose, deputy secretary of the DMK state legal wing, said campaigning for the October 6 by-elections must end at 5 pm on Sunday, when the silence period begins.

The DMK said the ECI had issued instructions requiring political parties and campaigners to observe the silence period across media. The party alleged that the proposed TVK campaign after the deadline on Sunday could undermine the restriction and give the party an unfair advantage by enabling continued electioneering.