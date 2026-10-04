Stop TVK’s post-silence digital campaign: DMK

CHENNAI: The DMK on Sunday urged the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to enforce the 48-hour silence period in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram constituencies, alleging that the ruling TVK planned to continue campaigning on social media and digital platforms after the deadline.
In a representation to the CEO, Archana Patnaik, G Chandrabose, deputy secretary of the DMK state legal wing, said campaigning for the October 6 by-elections must end at 5 pm on Sunday, when the silence period begins.
The DMK said the ECI had issued instructions requiring political parties and campaigners to observe the silence period across media. The party alleged that the proposed TVK campaign after the deadline on Sunday could undermine the restriction and give the party an unfair advantage by enabling continued electioneering.
The DMK sought directions restraining campaigning in the two constituencies after 5 pm, including through social media, digital media, video messages, live broadcasts, advertisements, public statements, interviews and online promotions.
The DMK functionary also sought instructions to District Election Officers, Returning Officers, flying squads, media-monitoring committees, social media monitoring teams and police authorities to ensure implementation of the silence period.
He urged the authorities to monitor violations and take immediate action in accordance with the law against individuals or political parties for any such violation.
The representation said urgent intervention was necessary to ensure a free, fair and level playing field for all candidates and preserve the purity and integrity of the electoral process.