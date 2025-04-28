Stones and iron bolts placed on railway tracks near Arakkonam

CHENNAI: A large number of stones and iron bolts were found near Arakkonam railway station track on Monday morning.

According to a Thanthi TV report, Tirupati - Puducherry Express train escaped any mishap from the boults and stones on the track.

At least five spots along the railway track in multiple locations near the Melpakkam curve were affected.

Railway Police Inspector Vadivukkarasi visited the site for an investigation.

An investigation is under way to determine whether it was a deliberate attempt to derail a train.