Begin typing your search...

    Stones and iron bolts placed on railway tracks near Arakkonam

    At least five spots along the railway track in multiple locations near the Melpakkam curve were affected.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 April 2025 2:29 PM IST
    Stones and iron bolts placed on railway tracks near Arakkonam
    X

    Stones and iron bolts were found near Arakkonam railway station track

    CHENNAI: A large number of stones and iron bolts were found near Arakkonam railway station track on Monday morning.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, Tirupati - Puducherry Express train escaped any mishap from the boults and stones on the track.

    At least five spots along the railway track in multiple locations near the Melpakkam curve were affected.

    Railway Police Inspector Vadivukkarasi visited the site for an investigation.

    Also Read: Stones found placed on railway tracks in Chennai, probe on

    An investigation is under way to determine whether it was a deliberate attempt to derail a train.

    Arakkonam Railway Stationrailway tracks
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X