Stones found placed on railway tracks in Chennai, probe on
Railway employees were shocked to find a large number of stones placed across the switching tracks
CHENNAI: A large number of stones were found between Ambattur and Pattravakkam railway station tracks in Chennai.
According to a Thanthi TV report, railway employees were shocked to find a large number of stones placed across the switching tracks.
An investigation is under way to determine whether it was a deliberate attempt to derail a train.
The report also added that a high-speed express train heading towards Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station was halted at Thirumullaivoyal due to a signal issue.
