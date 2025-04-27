Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|27 April 2025 6:05 PM IST
    Stones found placed on railway tracks in Chennai, probe on
    Stones found on the railway tracks (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: A large number of stones were found between Ambattur and Pattravakkam railway station tracks in Chennai.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, railway employees were shocked to find a large number of stones placed across the switching tracks.

    An investigation is under way to determine whether it was a deliberate attempt to derail a train.

    The report also added that a high-speed express train heading towards Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station was halted at Thirumullaivoyal due to a signal issue.

