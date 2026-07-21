Stalin says cops target Oppsitionn leaders to please goverment, warns of ramifications

He alleged that the TVK government was targeting Opposition leaders and supporters who expose the shortcomings of the ruling dispensation. After failing to act against a sitting minister accused of misconduct in public and in a case involving the alleged gang sexual assault of a woman member of the ruling party, police personnel were quick to arrest critics over political remarks, the former Chief Minister claimed.

Questioning the functioning of the government, Stalin asked whether "the rule of law or the rule of Satan" prevailed in the State.