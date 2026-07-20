Rule of law or rule of Satan in Tamil Nadu, asks DMK president Stalin

Arrested MLA denied access to lawyers, medication

He also referred to a recent court observation questioning the addition of irrelevant criminal charges in defamation cases, and alleged that the government continued to misuse its legal provisions to intimidate those who criticise the TVK government.

Stalin further added that the arrested MLA had been denied access to his lawyer and supporters. He alleged that even those attempting to provide him with his prescribed medication were prevented from meeting him.

According to Stalin, these actions amounted to a denial of the MLA's basic needs and human rights.