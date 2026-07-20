Rule of law or rule of Satan in Tamil Nadu, asks DMK president Stalin

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Monday (July 20) strongly condemned the arrest of Vilathikulam MLA Markandeyan, accusing the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government of functioning without adhering to democratic values and misusing power to target political opponents.
In a post on social media, Stalin alleged that the government was following a "Take Diversion" model by diverting attention from its failures through the arrest of opposition leaders, including former DMK ministers, MLAs, and party supporters who are active on social media.
He also referred to a recent court observation questioning the addition of irrelevant criminal charges in defamation cases, and alleged that the government continued to misuse its legal provisions to intimidate those who criticise the TVK government.
Stalin further added that the arrested MLA had been denied access to his lawyer and supporters. He alleged that even those attempting to provide him with his prescribed medication were prevented from meeting him.
According to Stalin, these actions amounted to a denial of the MLA's basic needs and human rights.
Questioning the government's approach, Stalin asked whether Tamil Nadu was witnessing the "rule of law or the rule of Satan".
Stalin accused the TVK government of failing to act against a minister over an alleged controversy and not responding properly to the reported gang rape of a woman party functionary, while acting swiftly against political critics.
He also urged the police to discharge their duties with conscience and following the law rather than yielding to political pressure, warning that unlawful actions would have consequences.