Stalin rallies Opposition against ECI’s SIR, calls it a ‘tactical move to erase genuine voters’

CHENNAI: In a strong political message to the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Sunday chaired an all-party meeting in the city to forge a united opposition against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which he described as a “calculated attempt to remove genuine voters ahead of elections.”

The high-level meeting, convened at the private hotel in T Nagar here, saw participation from 45 parties, including key DMK allies and regional outfits such as Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M) and MNM, along with leaders like K Veeramani, Vaiko, K Selvaperunthagai, P Shanmugam, M Veerapandian, Thol Thirumavalavan, and Kamal Haasan. Interestingly, DMDK leader L Parthasarathy and representatives from John Pandian’s TMMK, attended on behalf of their respective parties, amid mounting speculation of a possible informal understanding with the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

Despite invitations being sent to 60 political parties, several including PMK (S Ramadoss faction), NTK, TVK, and AMMK chose to skip the meeting. Notably, the AIADMK, BJP, and Anbumani Ramadoss-led PMK faction were not invited, as they have extended their support to the ECI’s voter list revision drive.

Addressing the gathering, Stalin cautioned that the SIR was being used as a political instrument to manipulate the electorate. “No one denies the importance of an accurate and transparent voter list for fair elections. But such an exercise must be carried out with sufficient time and in a calm, unpressured environment. Undertaking an extensive revision just months before the elections is nothing but a strategic move to erase genuine voters,” he said.

Drawing parallels with recent developments in Bihar, Stalin alleged that similar “disturbing trends” were visible across other states as well. “In Bihar, the SIR process was misused to suppress voter rights and intimidate people. Now, the same pattern is being replicated in Tamil Nadu and elsewhere. We must raise our democratic voice to protect the constitutional rights of our citizens,” he declared.

The Chief Minister also presented a draft resolution urging all opposition parties to jointly oppose the SIR process and safeguard the integrity of Tamil Nadu’s democratic and electoral system.