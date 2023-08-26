Stalin announces solatium to Madurai train fire accident victims

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the Madurai train fire accident victims.



In an official release, the CM said he has recommended the best treatment at the Rajaji government hospitals where the injured have been admitted.

Stalin has also said that Minister of Commercial Taxes, Registration and Stamp Law P Moorthy has been sent to Madurai to extend all the necessary support.

The railways have also announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 Lakhs each for the families of the victims.

In a tragic incident, a private party coach in a passenger train carrying Uttar Pradesh pilgrims went up in flames, on Saturday morning, as an illegally brought cylinder exploded. Initial reports reveal that nine have died and several were injured, according to Daily Thanthi. However, the Railway sources maintain that only eight have died.