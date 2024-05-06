Stalin, Annamalai and other leaders extend wishes to class XII students

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and other political leaders on Monday extended their wishes to the students who have cleared the Class XII board exam.

Commending the students, Stalin said, "Congratulations to all students who are completing schooling and moving on to college life. You (students) should excel in higher education and shine in top positions."

He also encouraged the students who scored less in the Class XII exam.

"Those who scored less this time do not lose hope. Move forward with the confidence that await will be your catalyst for progress, " Stalin said in a social media post.

State BJP president K Annamalai also commended the students who have cleared the Class XII board exam.

"I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to all the students who have passed the Class XII exam and are about to go for higher education. New fields and diverse opportunities await to create a better future for all, " Annamalai said in a social media post.

On his part, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai extended his wishes to the students who cleared the Class XII exam.

"95 per cent of the students have cleared the Class XII board exam. On behalf of the TNCC, I extend my warm greetings to the students, " he said in a statement.