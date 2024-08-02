Sri Lankan fisherman who was stranded mid-sea for 10 days rescued, taken to Nagapattinam

TIRUCHY: Nagapattinam fishermen rescued a Sri Lankan fisherman who was stranded mid-sea in his country boat for around 10 days. The fisherman and his boat were brought to the shores of Nagapattinam on Friday.

It is said that two fishermen from Sri Lanka, identified as Austin and Ahamed Irfan, had ventured into the sea from Trincomalee around 10 days back. While they were fishing in Lankan waters, the outboard engine of their country boat developed a technical snag. As their attempts to rectify it went in vain, Austin took the fuel can and swam towards the Sri Lankan coast while Ahamed raised an alarm for help.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan boat drifted towards Indian waters and was discovered by a crew of fishermen from Nagapattinam who were passing by. They found Ahamed lying unconscious in his boat and offered him food and water. The fishermen then took him in their boat to the Nagapattinam coast.

On reaching the shore, they handed Ahamed over to the Coastal Security Group, Nagapattinam. He was then given first aid and his whereabouts were shared with the group's counterparts in Sri Lanka.

The fate of the other fisherman is unknown.