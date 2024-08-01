Fisherman from Rameswaram dies, another missing as SL Navy vessel rams fishing boat

CHENNAI: A fisherman from Rameswaram was killed and another went missing after a Sri Lankan naval vessel that was chasing away Tamil Nadu fishermen near Katchatheevu rammed a mechanised boat in the early hours of Thursday. Two other fishers on board were taken to Lanka.

Taking a serious note of the incident, the External Affairs Ministry summoned the acting High Commissioner of Lanka in Delhi to lodge a strong protest, while Chief Minister MK Stalin, who announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased, criticised the Centre for not doing enough to stop such attacks and arrests.

K Malaisamy (59) of Rameswaram was killed in the incident, while the missing fisherman was identified as V Ramachandran (64), also from Rameswaram. The Indian Coast Guard and Navy have launched search and rescue operations.

Fishermen leaders including VP Sesuraja and N Devadoss identified the two survivors as Muthu Muniyandi (57) of Rameswaram and Mookaiya (54) of Virudhunagar.

Ramanathapuram Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said the four fishermen had ventured into sea on a mechanized boat at noon on Wednesday.

Angered by the incident, the fisherfolk erupted in protestin Rameswaram, demanding action against those responsible for Malaisamy’s death. His relatives asked officials to take steps to bring his body back soon, and release photographs of the rescued fishermen to confirm that they are alive.

Sources said the officials are in touch with the Sri Lankan authorities through the embassy to bring back the body and those rescued soon.

Meanwhile, Stalin pointed out that despite repeated requests urging the union government to take appropriate action, the arrests by Sri Lankan authorities were continuing unabated.

"Many precious lives would not have been lost if suitable measures had been taken at the embassy level," said the Chief Minister.